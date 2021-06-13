Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $150.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

Shares of SPG opened at $134.23 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

