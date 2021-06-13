Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SMSMY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35. Sims has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

