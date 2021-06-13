SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.40.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,334 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SITM traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.90 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $151.78.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.
