Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce sales of $506.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.60 million and the highest is $512.80 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $284.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $117.86 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.