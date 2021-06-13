SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SLR Investment worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 14.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.