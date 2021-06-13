Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 57.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

