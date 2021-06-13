Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $238.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.10 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

