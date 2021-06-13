SNS Financial Group LLC Has $473,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $47,456,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $575,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $228.65.

