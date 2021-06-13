SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $274.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

