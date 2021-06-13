SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $15.50 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

