SonoCoin (SONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, SonoCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $147,443.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00164535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.01121142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.50 or 0.99803904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

