Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Source Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

SOR stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 76.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

