Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 131.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spark Energy by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Spark Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

