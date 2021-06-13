SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Decreased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

