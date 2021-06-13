SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82.

