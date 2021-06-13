Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $83.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.69 on Thursday. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 21.8% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 211,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 318.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

