State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $49,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

