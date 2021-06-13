State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Navistar International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,569,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Navistar International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Navistar International Co. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

