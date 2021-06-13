State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $791,000 Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RAVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Raven Industries stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

