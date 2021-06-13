State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $921,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP opened at $95.55 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -222.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.