State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 140 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of AIN opened at $88.75 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $884,297 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

