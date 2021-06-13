State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 7,919 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.22% of Rocky Brands worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCKY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

