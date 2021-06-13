State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE KAR opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 903.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

