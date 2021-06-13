State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 374,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

