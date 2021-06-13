State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 18.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.33.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.