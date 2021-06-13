State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 72.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $18,416,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.97. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

