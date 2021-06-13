State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 561 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $123.63 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

