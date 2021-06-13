Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$39.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

TSE STLC traded up C$0.84 on Tuesday, reaching C$36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 316,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,360. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$7.20 and a 12-month high of C$39.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

