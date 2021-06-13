Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

STXS opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $618.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 724,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 77,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.