Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

