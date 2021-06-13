Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 281,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 402,747,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 6.25.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

