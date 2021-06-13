Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 281,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 402,747,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 6.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.