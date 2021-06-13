Swiss National Bank Acquires 10,700 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAG. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.