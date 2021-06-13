Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,000 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE AKR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $220,608 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

