Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

