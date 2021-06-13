Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COKE opened at $432.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

