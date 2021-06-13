Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,448,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,534 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,915,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 785,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 758,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,937,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

