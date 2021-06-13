Swiss National Bank Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,800,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.85, a P/E/G ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

