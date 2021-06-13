Swiss National Bank Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 50.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.96.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

