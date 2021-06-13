Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN opened at $55.23 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

