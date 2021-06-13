Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,018 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $116.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

