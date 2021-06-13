Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $67,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco by 595.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,767 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

