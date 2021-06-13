Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 89,651 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 220,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 766.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

