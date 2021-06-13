Synovus Financial Corp Has $304,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $561.79 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $556.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

