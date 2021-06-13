Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.30 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

