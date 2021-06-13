Synovus Financial Corp Sells 100,861 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 87.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,861 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

