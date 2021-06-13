Synovus Financial Corp Takes $203,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

