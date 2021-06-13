Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.25 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.85. The stock has a market cap of $613.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.