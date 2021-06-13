TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TAL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.
Shares of TAL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after buying an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $95,983,000.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
