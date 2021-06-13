TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TAL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of TAL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after buying an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $95,983,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

