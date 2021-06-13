Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $96,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

