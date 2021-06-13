Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is RR Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RR Advisors LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for about 11.2% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $45,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

